Country’s tallest Tricolour hoisted at Attari border

The flag at Attari border near Amritsar on Sunday. (PTI Photo) The flag at Attari border near Amritsar on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

A Tricolour was on Sunday hoisted on a flag mast, said to be the country’s tallest, 323 metres from the India-Pakistan border at Attari. The flag was unfurled at a height of 355 feet from the base — which is five feet high. Add to it another 10 feet, where an aviation light stands, and the total height of the structure goes up to 365 feet. The flag is said to be visible from Lahore.

Previously, Ranchi had the tallest national flag at 300 feet.

BJP minister Anil Joshi attended the inauguration on Sunday afternoon before the beating the retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah border in the evening.

Watch What Else is Making News

The 80 feet by 120 feet (nearly 1,100 square yard) flag, weighing 125 kg, is made of parachute material. The Amritsar Improvement Trust, which functions under the local government portfolio held by Joshi, has as many as six standby flags in case the huge Tricolour is damaged by the vagaries of weather. Each flag cost Amritsar Improvement Trust Rs 1.25 lakh.

Three poles 65 feet height, each with Light Emitting Diodes (LED), will illuminate the flag.

The entire project cost the state government Rs 3.5 crore — Rs 1.75 crore alone for the galvanised steel pole.

Joshi said, “As I grew up, I used to listen to Saare jahan se accha, Hindustan hamara. I could not become an Armyman, but I thought we should do something that could make Armymen and the nation proud. I feel proud that that such a project has been dedicated to the nation and patriots.”