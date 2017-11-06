Country’s longest bridge named after singer Bhupen Hazarika

Sunday was also Hazarika’s sixth death anniversary. Sunday was also Hazarika’s sixth death anniversary.

The longest bridge in the country got the first signpost with its name on Sunday, six months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi christened it after the late singer Bhupen Hazarika in Assam. The 9.15-km bridge across the Brahmaputra will connect Dhola with Sadiya in upper Assam.

It was not a coincidence, though. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed officials two days ago to take appropriate steps so that the name of Bhupen Hazarika was prominently displayed on both ends of the bridge.

The Bhupen Hazarika Setu incidentally also connects the singer-composer’s birthplace in Boleng, now in Arunachal Pradesh, with the rest of Assam.

Sonowal also announced that the singer’s residence in Kolkata, which he had sold off a few years before his death, would be converted into a cultural centre. “Our government has taken initiative for preserving Bhupenda’s historic house in Kolkata and decided to convert it into a cultural centre,” Sonowal said.

Last week, Sonowal dispatched his culture minister Naba Kumar Doley and media advisor Hrishikesh Goswami to Kolkata to meet the current owner of the house, following which the latter is understood to have agreed to a proposal by the Assam government to hand over the property. Sonowal is himself visiting Kolkata later this month to finalise the deal, sources said.

Bharat Ratna for Hazarika, demands AASU

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Sunday reiterated its demand that the Centre confer the Bharat Ratna – the country’s highest civilian award – on Hazarika. “Conferring Bharat Ratna on a great singer, musician, artiste, litterateur and patriot like Bhupen Hazarika is long overdue. The Government of India should not delay any further in conferring the country’s highest award on Bhupen Hazarika,” AASU general secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi said on Sunday.

