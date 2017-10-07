Country’s first marine police training institute to be set up at Dev Bhoomi Dwarka: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Gujarat’s Dwarka (Source: Twitter/ @PIB_India) PM Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Gujarat’s Dwarka (Source: Twitter/ @PIB_India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the setting up of the country’s first “Marine Police Training Institute” at the newly created Dev Bhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat.

Modi who arrived on a two-day tour of Gujarat, visited Dwarkadish temple at Dwarka and offered prayers. Later addressing a large gathering at a cricket ground in the temple town, Modi said, “The country’s first and biggest institute that will be train marine police from across the country will be set up at Dev Bhoomi Dwarka. It will be set up near Modak.”

“For the security of our coasts we are working to modernise our marine police force. The training will be different compared to the training to the police force, because they will be connected to providing security within 5 kilometers boundary along the coastline,” he added.

The PM said that the institute will train marine police force the way IAF (Indian Air Force) trains its pilots at Jamnagar. Earlier PM Modi pressed a remote and laid the foundation stones of four National Highway project costing Rs 5825 crore.

