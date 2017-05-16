Country’s development depends on progress of the states: Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu reviewed the ongoing AMRUT, Smart City, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban) and Swachch Bharat Mission in Jharkhand. (Source: PTI Photo) Naidu reviewed the ongoing AMRUT, Smart City, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban) and Swachch Bharat Mission in Jharkhand. (Source: PTI Photo)

Union Urban Development and Housing Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said the country’s development depended on the progress of the states. Naidu, who is here along with central officials to review various projects and schemes, said at a press conference that he is travelling to the states and meeting local officials to address any problems in executing them. “The country’s development depended upon the progress of the states,” Naidu said stressing on the three mantras of Prime Minister Narendra Modi – reform, perform and transform.

The Minister said he has visited the North Eastern states, Haryana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and will go to Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh next week to review the projects.

Naidu reviewed the ongoing AMRUT, Smart City, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban) and Swachch Bharat Mission in Jharkhand and also announced a round-the-clock separate Doordarshan channel for the state.

