Country facing ‘unprecedented challenges’ since 2014, but we are not going to get scared, says Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi, the outgoing president of the Congress party, on Saturday came out strongly against BJP, saying there is an atmosphere of fear in the country since 2014 and that the constitution values are being attacked. She said that the party will not succumb to such pressure and will bounce back, as she passed the baton to her son Rahul.

As the AICC headquarters in Delhi saw a generational shift on Saturday, a large number of Congress workers and leaders were present there to cheer Rahul as he took the reins of the party. Sonia, who gave a personal speech at the party office also congratulated her son for taking charge as Congress President. She said that former prime minister and her mother-in-law Indira Gandhi treated her like her own daughter and she has learnt a lot about India from her.

On this rare occasion, Sonia was interrupted by the bursting firecrackers while she was speaking at the party headquarters. “It is a moral battle. Congress should introspect and make sacrifices if need be to protect the country’s democratic values,” she was quoted as saying by PTI. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was also present on the occasion, said the transformation of the party now depends upon Rahul.

In her emotional and personal speech, Sonia also touched upon the history of the grandest political family and her journey after she was married to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. She said that she is proud to be connected to a family of revolutionaries who live their lives for the country.

Expressing confidence in her son Rahul, she said that “personal attacks” on him have made him a fearless person. “I am sure he will lead the party with courage,” she said. Sonia also took a swipe at Modi, saying that Congress party took the country to 21st century but the current prime minister is taking it back to medieval times.

