Counting for presidential poll to be held tomorrow

The counting for the presidential election held on Monday would be done tomorrow and the name of the next occupant of the Rashtrapati Bhawan would be known by 5.00 pm. According to Lok Sabha secretary general Anoop Mishra, who is also the returning officer of the election, the counting would begin at 11 am. First, the ballot box of Parliament House would be opened, and then, the ballot boxes received from states would be counted on alphabetical basis.

The votes would be counted on four separate tables and there would be eight rounds of counting. An Election Commission official who has witnessed previous two presidential polls said, usually results are declared around 5 pm. Close to 99 per cent voting was recorded for electing India’s next president.

The numbers are stacked in favour of the ruling coalition’s nominee Ram Nath Kovind over the opposition’s candidate Meira Kumar. Thirty two polling stations including the one in Parliament house, were set up in various states.

A total of 4,896 voters — 4,120 MLAs and 776 elected MPs — were eligible to cast their ballot. MLCs of states with legislative council are not part of the electoral college. While the value of an MLA’s vote depends on the population of the state he or she belongs to, the value of an MP’s vote remains the same at 708.

