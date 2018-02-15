Counterfeit currency racket busted in Vadodara

Vadodara police busted an inter-state duplicate currency racket on Thursday. (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana) Vadodara police busted an inter-state duplicate currency racket on Thursday. (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana)

The Special Operations Group of the Vadodara police arrested four persons for allegedly printing counterfeit currency notes of the denominations of Rs 2000 and Rs 500, worth Rs 3.02 lakhs on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused Sunil Babulal Patil of Indore, along with Chhota Udepur residents Naresh Prajapati, Kripal Prajapati and Mohsin Makrani were part of an organised syndicate of counterfeit currency. Vadodara Commissioner of Police Manoj Sashidhar said that Patil has been previously arrested for a case of counterfeit currency in MP and was running the racket from Kalarani village near Bodeli in Chhota Udepur district. The gang supplied counterfeit notes for half price on a commission basis.

Sashidhar said, “Our patrol team had a tip-off that the gang was arriving in Vadodara near a petrol pump in Soma Talav area on Dabhoi Road to deliver the counterfeit notes to someone at the Swagat Party Plot. We had the registration number of the two-wheeler they were using. Accordingly, our officers laid a trap and caught them red handed.” Sashidhar also added that the gang was planning to circulate the fake currency in the open market.

The police have also recovered a country-made pistol with a live cartridge from Patil. The team also seized the printers, high-quality paper used for printing the counterfeit currency as well as other devices used for creating a chemical watermark of Mahatma Gandhi to resemble the real currency. The SOG handed over the accused to Panigate police station for further interrogation.

