Counter-US strategy in mind, Vladimir Putin talks defence ties with India

India and Russia are currently discussing an S-400 air defence system deal. (Source: Twitter/@PMOIndia) India and Russia are currently discussing an S-400 air defence system deal. (Source: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sochi, Russia President Vladimir Putin Monday emphasised on “defence cooperation” between the two countries — at a time when the US is frowning on Russian tie-ups in the sector. Stressing that Modi’s visit for an informal bilateral summit in Bocharev Creek would give a fresh impetus to ties, Putin said that Russia and India maintain a high strategic level of partnership with close cooperation between the two defence ministries.

“Our defence ministries maintain very close contacts and cooperation. It speaks about a very high strategic level of our partnership,” Putin said.

Ahead of the summit, sources had indicated that the adverse impact of the US sanctions against Russia under the Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) on India’s defence cooperation with the country may come up during the conversation between Modi and Putin. India and Russia are currently discussing an S-400 air defence system deal.

India, however, is likely to stress that its interests will not be dictated or influenced by others. Modi said the strategic partnership between India and Russia has now been elevated into a “special privileged strategic partnership”, which is a “very big achievement”.

“I am grateful to President Putin who invited me for an informal meeting and hence, in the long friendship of ours, this is a new aspect that has been attached to our relationship. You have added a new aspect of informal summit in the bilateral relationship which I think is a great occasion and creates trust,” he said.

Recalling his first visit to Russia with the then prime minister A B Vajpayee in 2001, Modi said Putin was the first world leader whom he met after becoming the chief minister of Gujarat.

“In my political career also, Russia and you (Putin) are very significant… as the chief minister of Gujarat, it was my first meeting with a foreign leader. Hence, the beginning of my international relations started from you and Russia,” Modi said.

“Since then, it has been 18 years, I have got several opportunities to meet you, to deliberate upon issues, and try to take the relations of India and Russia forward,” he said The Prime Minister said that the seeds of the “strategic partnership” sown by Vajpayee and Putin have now grown into a “special privileged strategic partnership”, which is a “very big achievement” in itself.

Modi thanked Russia for playing a major role in helping India get a permanent membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, an eight-nation grouping which aims at military and economic cooperation between member states. The next SCO summit is scheduled to take place in Qingdao in China on June 9 and 10 “We are working together on International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and BRICS,” Modi said.

He also congratulated Putin for becoming the President for the fourth time with overwhelming majority. “It’s my pleasure that I had got an opportunity to talk to you over phone and soon met you to congratulate you personally,” Modi said.

Putin also hailed the joint activities of the two countries in the international arena, in particular within the United Nations, BRICS (an association of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and the SCO. Putin also said that last year there was a considerable increase in mutual trade and this year for the first several months it was an increase of more than 17 per cent.

