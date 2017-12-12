Countdown to the BJP’s ouster in Rajasthan has begun: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Tuesday unveiled a ‘digital countdown billboard’ of the BJP rule in the state at the Congress office here, exuding confidence that his party would take over the reins from the BJP, which has left people suffering.

On the eve of the BJP completing four years in power, Pilot released a booklet on Tuesday on the fulfilment of claims and budget announcements made by the BJP.

“The BJP government has no reason to celebrate its rule year after year. It should stop patting its back and misusing public money. If it wants to celebrate, it should use its party fund. The countdown to the end of the BJP’s rule in the state has begun,” Pilot said at a press conference here.

Accusing the BJP of not taking the plight of government employees, farmers, doctors and unemployed youth seriously, Pilot said the saffron party was deep-rooted in corruption and failed to deliver on all fronts.

“The Congress has started a ‘Mera Booth, Mera Gaurav’ programme to further strengthen the party and oust the BJP. Last four years of the BJP was a spectacular failure, decision-making was completely centralised and limited only to the Chief Minister’s office,” he added.

Asked about the ongoing four-year celebrations of the BJP in the state, he alleged that 9W LED bulbs, each worth Rs 100 in the market, were acquired by the state at Rs 972 per piece, only nine per cent of MoUs signed in ‘Resurgent Rajasthan’ were realised on the ground, government schools were shut, free medicines availability reduced, subsidy on agriculture support equipment reduced and only about 1.90 lakh jobs provided against claims of 15 lakh.

