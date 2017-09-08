Councillor’s husband shot dead, 10 booked

FOUR PERSONS shot dead the husband of a woman Congress councillor of ward number 7 in Banur on Wednesday night after pumping seven bullets into his body. Banur police booked as many as 10 people, including the president of Banur Municipal Council. The same assailants shot three persons in Derabassi area in a bid to snatch the car before fleeing.

According to the police, the victim, Daljeet Singh, alias Prince Walia (47), was coming back from his evening walk around 9.30 pm with his friends on a link road connecting Banur to a nearby village, Jheurmajra, when four men came in a Ford Endeavour SUV and stopped him.

Daljeet’s friend Jassa Singh, an eyewitness, said that after the SUV stopped abruptly, a man in his mid-20s came out of the car and started firing indiscriminately with his pistol.

“There were four men in the car. While one was firing at Daljeet Singh, another man started firing in the air to scare me and Sita Singh, who was with us at that time. We ran towards the nearby fields. Daljeet also tried to escape but he was riddled with bullets,” said Jassa.

Jassa said that after firing around 15 bullets at Daljeet Singh, the four men fled towards Derabassi using the link road. Daljeet was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Daljeet’s family has a strong hold in the city as his father remained a councillor. Then his sister-in-law Raman Walia was elected a councillor. Now his wife Preeti Walia is the councillor of ward number 7.

Daljeet also contested the Punjab Assembly in February this year as an Independent candidate from Rajpura but got only 2,000 votes.

Daljeet’s nephew Lovepreet Singh said that the murder could be the result of political rivalry. He named MC president Nirmaljeet Singh Nimma, his brother Gurpreet Singh, Sukha, Deepu, Amrit Singh and Simrat Singh along with four unidentified persons. Police registered a murder case against all the persons on Lovepreet’s complaint at Banur police station. One of the accused was arrested late at night.

Lovepreet alleged in his complaint that Nimma got his uncle killed by hiring Deepu, who is a history sheeter and booked in several cases of attempt to murder and assault in Patiala and Mohali.

After killing Daljeet, the accused went to Derabassi and injured Dharminder, Kulwant and Major Singh. The accused managed to snatch the car of Major Singh by firing gunshots at him.

Patiala IG A S Rai said that the murder could be the result of old rivalry but they were probing all the angles.

Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that their investigation showed that Sampat Mehra and his men could be involved in the crime. He added that they had recovered the Endeavour from Derabassi.

