Couldn’t speak English, had inferiority complex when I went to IIT: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo)

Shivani, a student of a government school, stood in front of the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Tuesday and asked, “After a student gives her Class 10 board exams and has three months free time, why can’t the government provide English classes and career counselling?” “If this time is utilised, students will be able to choose the right subjects. Learning spoken English would help government school students be more confident,” said Shivani, who has completed Class 12 from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Kakrola.

Agreeing, Kejriwal shared an anecdote from his life: “I studied in Hisar and could not speak English. When I went to IIT-Kharagpur, everyone there would speak only in English. I had developed an inferiority complex.” Kejriwal asked Sisodia, the education minister, to start providing English learning and speaking courses to students. This was one of the suggestions the government received from 372 students, who cleared the JEE-Main this year. The government organised the interaction to congratulate the students. The students requested the government to extend the Chief Minister scholarship programme to interested students in all 1,100 government schools. Sisodia assured students that the scheme will be streamlined.

Many also shared the difficulty in pursuing their engineering dreams. Kejriwal said he would work to make the Higher Education Guarantee Scheme reach Delhi students studying in any other parts of the country. This scheme gives loan to students that they can repay after completing their studies. Kejriwal also had a word of advice: “Just don’t become bookworms, participate in cultural activities. Don’t worry about marks, you will ultimately get a job… After getting jobs, don’t forget the country.”

