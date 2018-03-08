Cost of medical treatment exorbitant, govt has to do something: SC

- India vs Bangladesh Live Score Live Streaming T20I Nidahas Trophy: Bangladesh set India target of 140 to chase
- India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 Live Cricket Streaming, Nidahas Trophy 2018: When and where to watch IND vs BAN 2nd T20I
- Happy International Women’s Day 2018: Wishes, Quotes, Photos, Images, Messages, Greetings, SMS, Whatsapp And Facebook Status
The “exorbitant” cost of medical treatment in India on Thursday drew the attention of the Supreme Court which told the government to “do something” as the people were unable to get treatment due to the “huge cost”.
The apex court’s remarks assume significance as the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) had recently said that non-scheduled drugs and diagnostic services constituted major components of charges billed to patients in four private hospitals in Delhi and national capital region (NCR) with margins as high as 1,192 per cent.
As per an analysis done by the NPPA, the margin on procurement price of drugs used in emergency cases for treatment of potentially life-threatening low blood pressure was 1,192 per cent.
The drug pricing regulator had recently said that in case of Adrenor 2 ml injection with an MRP of Rs 189.95, the purchase price for the hospitals was Rs 14.70 but the patients were being charged Rs 5,318.60, including taxes.
“The cost of medical treatment is exorbitant in India. People are not getting medical treatment because of the huge cost. The government has to do something about it,” a bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur, Kurian Joseph and Deepak Gupta said.
The top court’s remark came as it asked the Centre whether any study has been conducted on the effects of air pollution on the health of people and the amounts spent on medical treatment of such ailments.
Additional Solicitor General A N S Nadkarni, appearing for the Centre, informed the bench that some study on the impact of air pollution on the health of people has been conducted while some studies on the issue were going on.
The bench also asked the Centre to give publicity to various steps being taken to tackle the issue of air pollution to make the people aware as to what was happening.
Nadkarni said they have already given publicity to such steps which have been finalised to deal with air pollution.
The apex court had earlier asked the Centre to look into the issue of air pollution on a nationwide basis and not confine it only to Delhi-NCR, saying it was a problem concerning the entire country.
The court was hearing a PIL filed in 1985 by environmentalist M C Mehta who had raised the issue of air pollution in the Delhi-NCR.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Mar 8, 2018 at 8:45 pmIn 2016 - - In June 2016 , Doctors and staff of Apollo Indraprashta were alleged to be engaged in a huge Interstate racket in New Delhi. Though the hospital staff were arrested , the delhi police did it's best to avoid the arrest of the nephrologists and hospital management involved in the racket . Only lower-level staff and personal secretaries were apprehended. The hospital continues to function . - Jul 14th 2016 .Mumbai police arrested four persons in connection with a racket busted at Hiranandani hospital . How is it possible that illegal Organ rackets are functioning with impunity in India and yet no doctors are being blamed or arrested ? Something is seriously wrong with some of these doctors and Multi-billion dollar PVT hospitals.Reply
- Mar 8, 2018 at 8:36 pmSad Judges have failed their duties.They must have dictated an instant order for a CAG, CA, doctor panel to tabulate drugs cost, procedure, diagnosis, therapy costs ,fix to WPI,DA. Land cost of hospital, 20 for New tech costs, revise/yearsReply
- Mar 8, 2018 at 8:30 pmthe problem is lack of doctors. the few govt colleges are basically 50 percent of capacity thanks reservation. and private hospitals mostly owned by politicians charge exorbitant fees. one shortterm way is to allow good doctors from poorer countries like bangladesh , srilanka , myanmar to practice in india. the other , remove reservation for medicine and increase govt colleges.Reply
- Mar 8, 2018 at 8:15 pmNothing but greed 😭... A good med practicetioner expects to make 25 lakhs per month..., which I feel is not right.... but standards have already been set.... Doctors are not willing to settle for lessReply