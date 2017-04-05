Cost-cutting, drive to increase revenue crucial: Amarinder Singh

Captain Amarinder Singh (PTI Photo/File) Captain Amarinder Singh (PTI Photo/File)

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tells Man Aman Chhina that he is looking at ways and means of generating revenue for the state given the kind of financial situation that his government has inherited. Cost-cutting and reviving the industry are some of the ways in which he intends to put the finances back on track, apart from reviving confidence in the state administration.

What is your appreciation of the financial position of the state?

We had been busy with the closing of the financial year on March 31 and now the treasury is open again. But that does not mean we are out of the woods because of the mess left by the previous government. There is a debt of around Rs 1,83,000 crore. When I left the government, we had a debt of Rs 40,000 crore and near Rs 1,40,000 crore has been added in the past ten years. The Akali-BJP government not only sold off the land of the state but they also mortgaged revenue of certain departments for several years, including the Mandi Board. So, we have to increase our revenues and tighten our belt.

How will you increase revenue?

This is going to be a multi-pronged strategy. We are going to diversify in agriculture and go for the farm-to-fork initiative for which we have had talks with Mukesh Ambani. We are also going to get similar initiative for horticulture which the previous government had shut down. I do not know whether Tropicana will come in or not because the previous guys have scared them off. But we will find some other people. For industry, I am going to Mumbai where I will be meeting heads of 12 industrial establishments, which is in addition to the meetings held with the Adani Group and Mitsubishi. Last time when we came to power we were in a similar situation. This time too we will have to tackle it, create jobs and also deal with the 2019 Parliamentary elections that are approaching.

How will you tighten purse strings?

Non-essential costs will have to be cut in order to control the spending and conserve the finances. We will think of ways and means to do so. Our priority areas in governance are education and health. We will have to think out of the box to reduce our expenses.

Are you sure that the NDA government at the Centre will extend all possible help?

I am quite sure. When I met Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley, regarding the cash credit limit he had the Secretary (Banking) and the Secretary (Finance) present and directed them to take necessary steps. I have since then spoken to him two or three times on phone and he has always responded with the required efforts. I hope this cooperation will continue.

What sort of administrative machinery have you inherited?

The Akali-BJP government had messed up the entire system with their halqa-incharges. We are changing all that. We will set up a commission that will investigate all fake FIRs and whoever is guilty will have to face the music. The officials now realise that a change has taken place. Most of these young DCs and SSPs have not seen any other government than the Akali-BJP one for the past 10 years. Unlike Akalis, I believe in chain of command. If I have any issue, I speak to the DGP… unlike the Akalis, who would speak directly to even an SHO.

AAP has attacked you over the large number of advisers you have appointed. How do you respond?

I do not care about these guys or what Phoolka or Kejriwal or Khaira say. What does Phoolka know? He has been MLA for two weeks while I have been around for 48-50 years. The father-son duo of Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal had 27 chaps with them, 13 with the father and 14 with the son.

Sukhbir Badal says his party can still change DCs and SSPs. Your response?

He can say what he wants. It is all bluster. He has been in power for so long… Now that he is out, he is unnerved.

In your previous government, you had fostered close relations between India and Pakistan Punjab. Do you intend to do so again?

I would like to do that. I had gone to Punjab Province (in Pakistan) on their invitation after speaking to our then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and had developed good terms with the then (Punjab Province) Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervez Elahi. Next year, elections are due in Pakistan and if Imran Khan’s party comes to power, there are slim chances of good terms because he is a hardliner. But if Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shahbaz Sharif, who is Chief Minister of Punjab Province, come back to power, we can talk.

