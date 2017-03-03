Jammu-Kashmir government gives nod for prosecuting 9 non-gazetted officials

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday gave its nod for prosecuting nine non-gazetted officials by the State Vigilance Organisation. (Representational Image) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday gave its nod for prosecuting nine non-gazetted officials by the State Vigilance Organisation. (Representational Image)

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday gave its nod for prosecuting nine non-gazetted officials by the State Vigilance Organisation. The government issued orders for prosecuting nine public servants for commission of offences punishable under the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Governor N N Vohra had on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to direct time-bound action by all administrative secretaries concerned on the State Vigilance Commission’s recommendations for promoting transparency and accountability in the functioning of the governmental machinery.