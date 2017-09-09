Corruption had gone mad under Congress rule, Vijay Rupani hits back

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (PTI/File Photo) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (PTI/File Photo)

Hitting out at Opposition Congress over social media campaign “vikas gando thayo chhe (development has gone mad or out of control )”, mocking claims of development by the BJP governments in Gujarat and at the Centre, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday said during the Congress rule corruption had gone out of control. “For years, water (of Narmada) continued to drain into the sea. On the other hand, our farmers couldn’t do sowing for lack of water, our sisters continued to walk for miles for a pitcher of water and our cattle-herders were forced to keep their cattle in cattle camps as there was no fodder. Who was responsible for such a state of affairs? Who didn’t care for a dime all these years? Ane atyare em kahe chhe, vikas gando thayo chhe. Arey ganda dahya thaay to saru chhe (And, now they are alleging that the development has gone mad. But in fact, it would be better if those who have gone mad become sane again),” said Rupani.

The CM was addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone of the sixth package of link-IV of Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana in Visavadar town of Junagadh district. This was the second event to lay the foundation stone for the work of the second phase of link-IV of SAUNI this week, and the third in three months marking a milestone of the same link.

SAUNI is an ambitious project of the state government to divert one million acre feet of floodwaters of Narmada to 115 existing dams of Saurashtra region through a 1,263-km network of giant pipelines. The project, which is estimated to cost more than Rs 16,500 crore, is expected to augment irrigation facilities and drinking water supply in parched Saurashtra region.

Rupani claimed that Gujarat had registered much progress in last 23 years of BJP rule. He said that SAUNI project, Jyotigram project for ensuring round the clock electricity supply to villages in the state, purchase of farmers’ produce at minimum support price, a Gujarat free from communal riots and where there is law and order and tablets in the hands of youth were symbols of development. “Supply of drinking water to houses is a symbol of development, ban on cow slaughter is a symbol of development, the prohibition Act is a symbol of development, affordable school fees is a symbol of development. We have ensured this progress,” said the CM.

The CM was apparently reacting to the recent social media campaign, criticising actions and policies of the the BJP government in Gujarat. The trend, vikas gando thayo chhe, has gone viral over the last few weeks. BJP is upset over such a campaign as the Assembly elections are only a couple of months away.

The CM advised Congress to talk sense as its rule in the past was marked by rampant corruption. “Tame kaho chho gando thayo chhe. Ganda dahya thata nathi to shu amare bhrashtachar gando karvo? Congress na shashanma bhrashtachar gando thayo hato, Congress na shashanma garibi gandi thai hati, Congress na shashanma berojgari gandi thai hati, Congress na shashanma kheduto aatmhatya karta hata. Tamare eno javab aapvo joiye (You are saying development has gone mad. If mad refuse to become sane, should we allow corruption a free hand. Corruption had gone mad during Congress rule. Poverty and unemployment had also gone mad during Congress reign. Farmers were committing suicide when Congress was in power. You should explain this),” Rupani retorted.

