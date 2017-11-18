Corporate consultant Deepak Talwar booked by CBI after searches

On Friday, the CBI carried out searches at 11 locations in the National Capital Region in connection with the case. On Friday, the CBI carried out searches at 11 locations in the National Capital Region in connection with the case.

The CBI has registered a case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy against corporate consultant Deepak Talwar for allegedly diverting foreign funds received by his NGO for personal use. On Friday, the CBI carried out searches at 11 locations in the National Capital Region in connection with the case. It claimed to have recovered documents during the searches. Talwar’s name figured in the Niira Radia tapes and a register maintained at the gates of the residence of former CBI director Ranjit Sinha.

In September 2016, The Indian Express reported that funds donated by two foreign firms to Advantage India, an NGO run by Talwar, had come under the scanner of the Income Tax department. At that time, Talwar, while denying any wrongdoing, had told The Indian Express that he had set up the NGO around 17 years ago and was no longer involved in its day-to-day functioning.

According to CBI, Advantage India received funds to the tune of Rs 90.72 crore from Airbus and MBDA, Europe’s leading missile manufacturing company. The funds had been received as part of corporate social responsibility of the two donors and were meant for activities in the field of education, the CBI said.

The CBI claimed that the funds were diverted through a company identified as Accordis Healthcare Pvt Ltd. According to CBI, the NGO claimed it had bought ambulances worth Rs 43 crore from Accordis from the money it received from the two foreign companies. “However, a probe found that no ambulance was bought,” CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said, adding that the money was allegedly used, among other things, for Talwar’s trips abroad.

Apart from registering a case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, the CBI has booked Talwar, Advantage India, Accordis Healthcare, its MD Raman Kapoor, M/s T Kapoor Consultants and Sunil Khandelwal for violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. “The case has been registered on a reference received from Ministry of Home Affairs. Searches at premises associated with the accused are still going on,” Dayal said.

