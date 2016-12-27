Core group on security in Kashmir chalks out strategy for winter

The core group on security in Kashmir today reviewed the overall situation in the Valley and chalked out security strategy for the winter months. “The core group met today at Badami Bagh Cantonment to review the overall situation and to draw the security strategy for the winters,” an army official said. He said the meeting was co-chaired by Lt Gen J S Sandhu, GOC Chinar Corps, and Director General of Police K Rajender Kumar.

Top officials of all the constituents of the core group, including civil administration and security agencies, attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Lt Gen Sandhu complimented the members and officials of the core group for the high-level of synergy among all the agencies in addressing the security concerns of Kashmir.

The DGP expressed similar sentiments and elaborated on the key security initiatives that have been put into place to manage the law and order situation in the Valley.

“The members deliberated upon various issues to evolve a comprehensive strategy to respond to the various external and internal security challenges. Plans for maintaining a robust counter-infiltration and counter-terrorism grid were discussed,” the official said.