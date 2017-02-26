Corbett Tiger Reserve Director removed after his shoot-at-sight order

The Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve has been removed from his post following a controversy over shoot-at-sight order issued by him in the national park to check the activities of poachers. Uttrakhand’s Chief Secretary S Ramaswamy said that Parag Madhukar Dhakate has been replaced by Dheeraj Pandey as Director. D V S Khati, the Chief Wildlife Warden, said that Dhakate was not authorised to issue any such order.

Last week, Dhakate had issued shoot-at-sight order and pressed two drones into service after movement of poachers was reported along the southern fringes of the park. 150 forest officials were deployed and a total of 388 camera traps installed at sensitive points within the territory of the park. Villagers in the area were also informed of the same and were advised to avoid taking animals for grazing to the core areas. The order, however, raised eyebrows following which Dhakate has been removed from his post.