Cops thrash truck driver, helper in full public glare

Two UP policemen allegedly beat up a truck driver and his helper in full public glare near Virahna crossing in Sikandra, prompting the district police chief to suspend one of the officials. Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Ratankant Pandey said on the basis of prima facie inquiry, two policemen, a constable and a homeguard, were found guilty of thrashing truck driver Sunil Singh of Sikandara and helper Sunil Kumar of Ghatampur.

Constable Rajveer Singh was placed under suspension, the Pandey said. Sikandra station house officer Bhupendra Singh Rathi said the truck was on its way to Sikandara when it collided with a bike.

The truck driver and helper had an argument with two youngsters riding the bike and soon some policemen, including constable Rajveer Singh and homeguard Afsar Singh reached the spot and nabbed the truck driver and his helper.

The truck involved in the incident was seized, but no action was taken against the driver and helper and they were let off after an hour of detention, the SHO added.

The incident was captured by some onlookers and a purported video clip of the entire episode went viral on social media, prompting immediate action against the constable.

The policemen alleged that the truck driver and his helper had provoked them, the SP said. The inquiry report has been sent to commandant (homeguard) recommending disciplinary action against the homeguard, Pandey said.

