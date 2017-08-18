Cops, SP workers clash; Akhilesh Yadav detained

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav. Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav.

SAMAJWADI PARTY president Akhilesh Yadav was on Thursday detained at Unnao while he was on his way to Auraiya district, where policemen and SP workers had clashed on Wednesday during the filing of nomination for the August 22 bypoll to the post of zila panchayat chairperson. He was released in the afternoon.

After his release, Akhilesh told mediapersons that “SP will continue to go among the people”. He said he was detained when he was going to meet party leader and former MLA Pradeep Yadav, who was arrested in Auraiya on Wednesday. After his release, Akhilesh left for Lucknow.

“Pradeep Yadav was arrested and kept at different places. We came to know that he had been shifted to Bilhaur and we were going to meet him there. Police have not allowed the SP zila panchayat members to stay in their homes since this government came to power. All they want is to get the post of the zila panchayat chairperson,” Akhilesh said.

Pradeep Yadav was arrested after SP workers clashed with the police near the district magistrate’s office. Auraiya City Circle Officer Bashkar Verma said the clash started after SP workers targeted vehicles, including one belonging to a BJP MLA’s brother.

“Two candidates had filed their nomination… The clash started after the supporters of both candidates gathered outside entered into an altercation,” Auraiya District Magistrate Jai Prakash Sagar said.

Unnao Additional SP Ashtabhuja Singh said Akhilesh and his supporters were detained under Section 151 of CrPC and kept at Virendra Kumar Singh Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Hasanganj area of the district. “He (Akhilesh) was on his way to Auraiya when he was detained. He was released on a personal bond and left for Lucknow,” he added.

Following this, incidents of roadblocks, arson and ransacking of vehicles were reported from Kanpur and Allahabad districts, as SP workers came out on the streets to protest. SP state president Naresh Uttam, MLA Amitabh Bajpayee and several other workers were detained in Kanpur. In Lucknow, about a dozen SP workers staged a sit-in at the gate of the Secretariat building that houses the Chief Minister’s Office.

On August 10, Akhilesh had alleged that SP members of Auraiya zila panchayat have been “implicated” in cases of murder and rape to help BJP leader

Deepu Singh win the bypoll. He had also paraded five leaders — Rajvir Singh, Prashant Pal, Shiv Singh Pal, Sudhir Kumar and Ravi Rajput, whose wife Neelam is also a Auraiya zila panchayat member — claiming that they were being “hounded by the police”. In July, a no-confidence motion was passed against zila panchayat chairperson Rajvir Singh, allegedly at the behest of Deepu Singh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App