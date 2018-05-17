Cops rescue four from ‘sex racket’

Follow Us:
Thursday, May 17, 2018
According to Thane Anti Human Trafficking Cell, they received an input that a high-profile sex racket was running in a residential society.

By: Express News Service | Thane | Published: May 17, 2018 4:18:34 am
The Thane police rescued two minor girls and two women from an alleged sex racket running in a residential society in Kalwa. Three women who were allegedly running a brothel have been arrested, police said. According to Thane Anti Human Trafficking Cell, they received an input that a high-profile sex racket was running in a residential society. “They used to lure customers using social media and messaging apps. Once the customer showed interest, he was sent pictures and after everything was fixed and paid for, the girls were brought to a flat,” said an officer from the AHTC.

Senior Inspector Ravindra Daundkar first sent in a decoy and then raided the house on Tuesday night, sources said. “There were two women, and two minor girls aged 16 and 17 years. The minor girls confessed that they were brought from other states and were forced into prostitution, which they were doing for the past 15 days,” Daundkar said.

