Cops ready case on complainant: Families, neighbours say Lalu Prasad aides indeed got into fight

While Ranchi police maintain that Lalu Prasad aides Madan Yadav and Laxman Yadav went to Birsa Central Jail in a false case, and are preparing to file a case against the complainant for allegedly giving false information, families of the complainant and one of the accused here claim they had indeed got into a fight, as the FIR states. Families of Madan and complainant Sumit Yadav — both live in Hinoo area of Ranchi — said they had entered into a fight on December 23 last year, and that Laxman, a friend of Madan who had gone to jail the same day, had helped Madan. The police said investigation has not corroborated Sumit’s statement, and Madan and Laxman were released by court earlier this week.

Both Madan and Laxman are RJD workers and had surrendered before court on December 23, the day Lalu was convicted in a fodder scam case — he is now serving his sentence in Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Jail, where the duo was lodged. The JD(U), the ruling party in Bihar along with BJP and a former ally of RJD, has alleged that they got into jail to serve Lalu.

DSP (City) Raj Kumar Mehta said police have now moved court seeking prosecution of Sumit under IPC Section 182 (giving false information). “Once the court takes cognizance, we will proceed as per legal orders,” he said.

At Madan’s house in New Saket Nagar, a woman, who refused to give her identity, said, “Fights between them (Madan and Sumit) are an usual affair – they have fought in the past too, and the police have been called on several occasions. How can you link this fight with Lalu-ji…?” She refused to speak about Madan’s whereabouts and his political career. “If he comes home, you can meet him,” she said.

At Ganga Khatal, near New Saket Nagar, Sumit’s mother Sona Devi said that her son is Madan’s nephew. “He works as a driver. He wanted his money but Madan was not ready to give it. There was an argument…. They have had arguments in the past, too. There is nothing more to it. Sumit has nothing to do with politics,” she said.

Denying that Sumit is absconding, she said, “He is out, working. Why should he run away?”

A resident of Ganga Khatal (name withheld on request) said, “Madan has been in politics for long. Sumit’s father has retired from the Army. They often have arguments, sometimes even fights. The whole neighbourhood knows about it.” Both families, as well as local residents, said they do not know Laxman, or his whereabouts.

Asked whether there have been police complaints in the past in Ganga Khatal area involving the two, Officer-in-charge (Doranda) Abid Khan avoided a reply and said he is busy with work.

RJD state president Annapurna Devi said: “I am told Madan has been working for the party but I don’t remember him holding any party post. The RJD is not a cadre-based party; it’s a mass-based party. Many people are linked to the party in their own capacity.”

DSP Mehta said Sumit had alleged that Madan and Laxman assaulted him and took Rs 10,000 from him near Kanta Toli Chowk in Lower Bazar. “Had any fight occurred on the road there, as was complained, either the traffic police or PCR would have noticed it. There is no such evidence,” Mehta said. “We traced their (Sumit and Madan’s) mobile phone locations — at the alleged time of occurrence, around 8.15 am, the location was traced at Harmu Chowk (around 6 km from Kanta Toli Chowk).”

