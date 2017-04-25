Cops question ex-ED official for over six hours in Rose Valley scam

Police questioned former Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer Manoj Kumar for over six hours on Monday.

“He was summoned several times earlier. He appeared today. We are questioning him in connection with an extortion case,” said a police officer. Kumar had appeared at the Shakespeare police station at around 2.30 pm.

Chartered accountant Kamal Somani had lodged the complaint against him, said police.

Earlier, a video clip had surfaced purportedly showing Kumar with Subhra Kundu, wife of Rose Valley case prime accused Gautam Kundu, in New Delhi. Kumar was an investigator in the case, but was removed soon after the video emerged. Kumar had claimed that he had gone to Delhi with Subhra in connection with a probe.

