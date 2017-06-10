Cops probing Bhim Army chief’s role in 17 more cases

Chandrashekhar was arrested on Thursday. Chandrashekhar was arrested on Thursday.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar, who was sent to jail on Thursday evening after being produced in court in connection with two cases against him, might face criminal charges in 17 other cases related to the violence in different parts of Saharanpur district.

The Uttar Pradesh STF arrested Chandrashekhar from Dalhousie on Thursday.

Additional SP, Saharanpur, Prabal Pratap Singh, said the SIT probing the violence cases is looking into Chandrashekhar’s role in 19 FIRs lodged on May 9.

“Of the 19 FIRs, Chandrashekhar is named in two. Police are probing his role in 17 other cases. He is suspected to have instigated the people who indulged in violence.”

Apart from the cases lodged on May 9, another case was lodged against Chandrashekhar at Sadar Bazar police station on May 18 in connection with an audio clip in which Chandrashekhar is purportedly heard giving a call for a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against the “lax attitude” of police and administration. The cyber cell of Saharanpur police is probing the case.

Additional SP (Traffic) Omvir Singh, who is heading the SIT, said they would seek Chandrashekhar’s custody to know the whereabouts of his associates.

The police on Friday arrested two of Chandrashekhar’s aides, Kamal Walia and Rohit Raj.

Singh said the SIT is verifying claims made in over 100 affidavits submitted at the SSP office stating the accused were not present at the spot when the violence took place.

