Cops nab gangster who was planning to kill AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, say police

A wanted inter-state criminal from south west Delhi who was allegedly planning to kill Uttam Nagar AAP MLA Naresh Balyan and a Panipat Jail official has been arrested from Dwarka, police said on Friday. Sombir alias Filmy, 30, was arrested by a team of Crime Branch from Sector-16 A in Dwarka on March 6, said Ram Gopal Naik, DCP (Crime Branch).

“Filmy was planning to kill Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan suspecting he was favouring his rivals in a property dispute. He also wanted to kill a deputy superintendent of Panipat Jail to take revenge (Filmy was jailed in 2004 in a murder case in Haryana),” said the officer.

Filmy was trying to reconstitute his gang and arrange weapons in order to execute his plan to allegedly kill the MLA and the jail official in Panipat, Naik added. Filmy was wanted in several criminal cases including the alleged murder in November last year of property dealer Bijender in Uttam Nagar over a land dispute, he said.

The suspect was carrying two sophisticated 7.65 bore pistols loaded with 9 cartridges. A car driven by him was also seized by the police and a case registered. He was then arrested, the DCP said.

The officer said Filmy had been a shooter for the ‘Rajesh Nahri gang’ of Haryana and the ‘Manjeet Mahal Gang’ of the NCR and was associated with Rishiraj alias Lambu, a notorious criminal from south-west Delhi.

He was now planning to re-constitute his own gang after arrest of Manjeet Mahal by Delhi Police, the DCP said. In 2000, Filmy was apprehended by the Haryana Police in Sonipat for the first time in a case under the Arms Act, when he was still a minor.

In 2004, he and his associates murdered one Moni at Bahadurgarh in Haryana. He was awarded life sentence in the case but filed a petition before Chandigarh High Court and his punishment was reduced.

He was released from the jail after six years in 2010. During imprisonment, he came in contact with some top gangsters from Delhi and Haryana. After he came out of jail, he started participating in land-grabbing activities, Naik said.

He had fled to Nepal after killing the property dealer in Uttam Nagar, and also spent some time at an Ashram in Himachal Pradesh, the officer said.