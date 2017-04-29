Cops look to involve village panchayats to fight drug abuse

To check drug menace in Punjab, panchayats across villages are being involved by the police department to pass resolutions against drug menace. Village-level sports club activists are also being involved in the issue. According to sources, police department officials have been conducting meetings with village panchayats to convince them to pass such resolutions. These resolutions willhave three pasrts, checking sale of scheduled drugs (psychotropic drugs) by chemists, pass information about drug peddlers to the police and rehabilitate drug addicts of the respective villages.

Some villages under Jagraon police district have already started passing these resolutions. Police have been motivating village panchyats to come forward and help them to wipe out drug menace like they did with terrorism in the state. “Drug problem is much lesser a problem as compared to terrorism and it can be tackled successfully at the village level,” said senior a senior police official.

Inspector General (IG) of Jalandhar, Arpit Shuka, said that he has already held a meeting with village panchayats in Sidhwan Bate area under the Jagraon police district. Panchayats of 100 other villages had also been called to pass resolutions in their respective villages. He said that police will even award the villages that will help them in eradicating the drug problem in the area. “There is a common perception about a nexux between the police, drug peddlers and politician. We want to break this perception with the help of panchayats,” said Shuka.

