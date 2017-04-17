Cops lodge case in jeep video

In Picture, Kashmiri man Farooq Ahmad Dar who was tied to army jeep (Express Photo) In Picture, Kashmiri man Farooq Ahmad Dar who was tied to army jeep (Express Photo)

Police have registered a case to investigate the video that showed a Kashmiri youth being tied to the bonnet of an Army vehicle.

“Investigation is being conducted by the SDPO, Magam. We shall ensure that investigations are taken to a logical conclusion so that action is taken,” Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti wrote on her Facebook Page. According to her, the case was registered on April 13.

On April 9, some Army jawans had allegedly tied 26-year-old Farooq Ahmad Dar of Chil village to the bonnet of a Jeep. He was taken to villages and released in the evening. The Army is also investigating this video.

