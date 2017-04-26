Cops inform Bombay High Court about Shifu Sunkriti probe progress

THE Bombay High Court was on Tuesday informed about the progress of investigation in the Shifu Sunkriti case, in which the parents of two young women have accused the group founder of luring the girls into a sex and drugs racket.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch informed the court that an FIR had been registered and submitted its report in a sealed envelope. The court, after perusing the report, said that they were shocked at the details that have emerged in the case.

The two sisters who were allegedly lured into the organisation have approached the court through their lawyer seeking to file an intervention. The court has asked the lawyer to file the application/intervention that would be looked into by the bench in the next hearing.

The crime branch also informed a division bench headed by Justice Ranjit More that it was on the lookout for another co-accused. The court said it was satisfied with the progress of investigation and asked the police to trace the co-accused.

The main accused Sunil Kulkarni was arrested after the Bombay High Court, in the last hearing, directed the police to file an FIR. The parents had alleged that the girls were hypnotised and sexually abused by Kulkarni.

