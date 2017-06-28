Cops held for Rs 2 lakh bribe; 1 of them escapes from custody

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said it has arrested two police officials for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for not taking action in a case. However, one of them escaped from police custody while undergoing medical examination on Tuesday, the ACB said in a release. The arrested officers were identified as Inspector Subhash Govind Kale (55) and Sub-Inspector Sanjay Sitaram Chavhan (46), attached to Kuhi police station in rural Nagpur.

According to the release, a hotelier had been locked in a land dispute with his brother and the latter recently filed a complaint against the former in Kuhi police station. The complaint related to alleged land encroachment by the hotelier. When the complaint came before Kale and Chavhan, they approached the hotelier and sought a Rs 4.5 lakh bribe for not proceeding against him in the case filed by his brother, the anti-corruption agency said.

The hotelier agreed to pay the bribe and at the same time filed a complaint with the ACB (Nagpur) against the two police officials. Based on the complaint, a trap was laid yesterday and the two police officials were caught accepting the first instalment of Rs 2 lakh from the hotelier, the ACB said. However, Kale managed to escape from police custody while undergoing medical examination, it said.

A senior ACB official said efforts are on to trace the absconding Inspector.

