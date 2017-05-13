Cops given freedom to deal with trouble-makers: Puducherry CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (Express Photo) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (Express Photo)

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today said the police department has been given full freedom to deal with anti-social elements and trouble makers to ensure that law and order is well maintained. He told reporters here that police officials had been told to handle crimes without fear or favour.

Further, they had been asked to invoke provisions of the Goondas Act wherever necessary to nab the accused and trouble makers posing a threat to peace in the Union Territory. He said police officers who had served in an area for a minimum of three years would be shifted to other places as shuffling of officials was necessary.

Referring to the murders over the last one month in Puducherry, the Chief Minister said that “these crimes had occurred either due to family disputes or gang war or previous enmity.” However, police were asked to deal with the accused in a stern manner and ensure that the reputation of Puducherry being a peaceful place did not suffer, he said.

