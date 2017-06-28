Cops dismiss Arvind Kejriwal’s claim of deteriorating law & order

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Source File Photo) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Source File Photo)

The Delhi Police on Wednesday dismissed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that the law and order situation in the high-security Lutyens’ zone had deteriorated, and said heinous offences in the district this year had declined by almost half compared to 2016. In a letter written to all resident welfare associations in his New Delhi Assembly constituency, Kejriwal said a large number of residents had complained of deteriorating law and order situation and that he had sought an appointment with the Lieutenant Governor to discuss the issue.

According to data shared by the police, cases of heinous crime have come down to 25 in the January-May period this year from 76 the previous year. Police have solved 80 per cent of such cases this year compared to 37 last year. Robbery cases have also declined from 45 to seven this year, police said.

Instances of riot have also come down from nine to two in the January-May period this year. Officials from the New Delhi police district claimed that bicycle patrolling around public parks and special pickets have led to this decline in cases of crime.

