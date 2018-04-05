Cops detain minor for raping, impregnating 14-year-old

“She is now two months pregnant. The victim’s parents filed a complaint last evening following which the accused was detained,” Narkar said. “She is now two months pregnant. The victim’s parents filed a complaint last evening following which the accused was detained,” Narkar said.

A minor has been detained for allegedly raping a 14-year-old repeatedly and getting her pregnant, police said Thursday.

Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar told PTI that the 17-year-old accused, a resident of Dombivali here, used to visit the girl when her parents and brother were away from home and repeatedly raped her between October, 2017 and February this year.

“She is now two months pregnant. The victim’s parents filed a complaint last evening following which the accused was detained,” Narkar said.

A case of rape and penetrative sexual assault has been registered at Manpada police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and further investigations were underway, police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App