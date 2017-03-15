Cops deployed in Haryana village after 3 killed in firing

A Deputy Superintendent of Police in Haryana has been booked for provoking a murder accused, who shot dead three persons in Sheikhpura village of Hisar district on Monday.

After the FIR, DSP Bhagwan Dass was transferred to state police headquarters at Panchkula from Hisar on Tuesday. “Role of each of the accused named in the FIR and the DSP shall be investigated under supervision of Hansi ASP, an IPS officer with impeccable credentials. DSP has been shifted to headquarters so that there is no chance of investigation getting influenced,” said Amitabh Dhillon, IGP, Hisar.

Watch What Else Is making News

As many as three persons were killed and three others received injuries in an incident of firing because of personal enmity in two groups the village on Monday when the other parts of the state were celebrating the festival of Holi.

The firing took place after a minor scuffle between two groups in the village led by Ramkumar Gujjar and Subhash Gujjar when the local residents were celebrating Holi, which is also called as Phag in Haryana.

Investigating officer of the case, Inspector Udhay Bhan Godara told The Indian Express that their initial scuffle was prevented after the intervention of villagers. “Later, Subhash Gujjar, his sons and 15-20 others allegedly attacked Ramkumar’s family, leaving three dead on the spot, at 3 pm on Monday,” said the IO. Among the deceased are Ramkumar, Pradeep and Mukesh. Pradeep, a BSF jawan, had come to his village on leave.

Two more received bullet injuries while a third person, Sanjay, received injuries because of attack by sticks.

According to Godara, the accused were allegedly carrying licensed fire arms and illegal weapons, apart from sticks. “There was enmity between the two groups over the issues related to previous panchayat polls and committee of a village temple,” he said.

Godara said police had been deployed in the village after the incident and a team sent to arrest the accused.

Hansi ASP Rajesh Kumar told The Indian Express they had already rounded up more than half-a-dozen suspects in connection with the killings.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased Tuesday refused to accept the bodies, which have been kept in the mortuary of Hisar’s government hospital. They are demanding arrest of the DSP Bhagwan Dass and other accused into the matter.

Dass’s daughter Pooja is sarpanch of the village Sheikhpura. It’s alleged that the DSP was present on the spot when the killings took place. “The DSP asked the accused to kill family of Ramkumar and his associates adding that he would take care of them (accused),” alleged a family member of Ramkumar in the FIR.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now