J-K: Cops claim arrest of 2 Pakistan-trained militants

Police are investigating how the two arrested militants managed to get a visa and other passport documents. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/File) Police are investigating how the two arrested militants managed to get a visa and other passport documents. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/File)

Two militants who had gone to Pakistan on a Pakistani visa to undergo arms training and had plans to carry out militant activities in the Valley have been arrested, J&K Police claimed on Saturday. They had obtained their passports specifically to receive arms training, police said.

“These militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba were nabbed immediately after their return via Wagah-Attari border before they could formally join militant ranks here in Kashmir,’’ Baramulla SSP Imtiaz Hussain said.

The two have been identified as Abdul Majeed Bhat of Saloora Kreeri and Mohammad Ashraf Mir of Palpora, police said.

“We have registered a case under Section 13 of ULA(P) Act and further probe is on,” Hussain said, adding that the duo revealed during questioning that they had undergone training in Pakistan along with many Pakistani boys, most of them from Balochistan and as young as 10-year-olds.

The arrested militants said that militant camps are located near Burma Town in Islamabad and are being run by a terrorist commander operating under the code names Hanzala Adnan and Omar, the SSP said.

“Other terrorists imparting training to young boys are operating with code names Osama, Naveed and Hataf. The arrested militants have been given Pakistani visas by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi,” Hussain said.

Police said they have unearthed several such modules luring young boys to Pakistan to join militant ranks over the past few years. “In the past, several such boys have been arrested and some of them killed in encounters,” Hussain said.

On February 4, 2017, two militants — Azharuddin alias Qazi of Kupwara and Sajad Ahmad alias Babar of Sopore — were killed in an encounter in Amargarh of Sopore and they had gone to Pakistan on a valid visa to receive arms training, police said.

The Baramulla SSP said that one Suhaib Farooq Akhoon of Khanpora, Baramulla, also visited Pakistan in August last year and acquired training in an LeT camp before going underground. “He joined militant ranks and is currently active,” Hussain said.

One Abdul Rashid Bhat of Krankshvan, Sopore was also arrested last year in July by Baramulla police and “he had also undergone training in Pakistan under similar circumstances”, Hussain said.

Police are investigating how the two arrested militants managed to get a visa and other passport documents.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App