Cops book unidentified person for objectionable comments against Chhattisgarh minister

The police has registered offences against an unidentified person for allegedly posting objectionable comments against a Chhattisgarh minister on a social media platform in the state’s Raigarh district. The Kharsia police lodged a case last evening, following a complaint by local chief municipal officer Praveen Singh Gehlot, Kharsia’s sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Ashok Wadegaonkar said on Monday.

Efforts were on to trace the unidentified person who posted the comments, he said. In his complaint, Gehlot alleged that on October 13, when Chhattisgarh’s commerce and industry minister Amar Agrawal was in Kharsia for a farmers’ programme, the accused person posted some objectionable comments against him in a group on social messaging platform WhatsApp, the SDOP said.

Ahead of the minister’s visit to Kharsia, the municipality personnel had removed some shops from a footpath in the town. The comments, apparently made over that action, were initially seen by some municipality employees who brought it to the notice of Gehlot, who in-turn informed the police about it, he said.

Subsequently, the police registered offences under IPC sections 292 (sale of obscene books) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) against the unidentified person, the SDOP said. An investigation was on into the matter, he said. The police was questioning the ‘admin’ of the WhatsApp group to trace the identity of the person who posted the comments, he added.

