Cops allegedly let EC bribery case accused roam freely, 7 suspended

Seven Delhi Police personnel have been suspended for allegedly allowing an arrested middleman in the Election Commission bribery case to roam freely in Bengaluru. (File Photo) Seven Delhi Police personnel have been suspended for allegedly allowing an arrested middleman in the Election Commission bribery case to roam freely in Bengaluru. (File Photo)

Seven Delhi Police personnel have been suspended for allegedly allowing an arrested middleman in the Election Commission bribery case to roam freely in Bengaluru where he had been taken for a court hearing, police said on Friday. Sukesh Chandrashekhar was arrested on April 16 in New Delhi for allegedly taking money from AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran to bribe Election Commission officials in connection with the dispute over the AIADMK poll symbol of two leaves.

Chandrasekhar was escorted by the Delhi Police to Mumbai, Coimbatore and Bengaluru for court hearings there between October 9 and 16. According to a report submitted by the Income Tax department to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, it was stated that Chandrasekhar was allowed to roam freely while he was in Bengaluru and even carry out business deals, said a senior police officer.

Dependra Pathak, chief spokesperson Delhi Police and special commissioner of police (traffic), said, “An inquiry was ordered yesterday and the seven police personnel of 3rd Battalion will remain suspended till the inquiry is over. Delhi Police will take strictest possible action.”

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App