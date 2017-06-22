Cop wanted rape survivor to have sex with him to get accused arrested: Report

On February 12, the woman was gangraped by two men at gunpoint, after the duo offered to drop her home. On February 12, the woman was gangraped by two men at gunpoint, after the duo offered to drop her home.

An officer in Rampur’s Ganj police station has been accused of asking for sexual favours from a rape survivor in exchange for taking action against the accused, reported Times of India. Sub-inspector Jai Prakash Singh, who was the investigating officer in the rape case that took place in February this year, allegedly filed the closure report after the 37-year-old rape survivor denied his requests.

The survivor claimed feeling threatened as the two alleged rapists had not been arrested. Singh took no action against the perpetrators after she refused to entertain his requests. The woman approached him again and recorded the conversation. She later approached the Superintendent of Police with the recordings following which an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. Rampur SP Vipin Tada told TOI: “Prima facie, the voice in the audio clip doesn’t match with that of the SI. But will investigate her charges thoroughly.”

“Whenever I approached SI Jai Prakash Singh seeking arrest of the accused, he would say he first wanted to have sex with me. He even called up on my mobile phone and invited me to visit him in his room alone. When I turned him down, he filed a closure report in the case a fortnight ago,” the woman was quoted as saying by TOI. “He would ask about the rape sequence time and again, posing objectionable questions on the details. Then he told me, ‘Tum pahley meri hasrat puri karo, tab mulzim pakday jayenge’ (First you fulfill my desire, I will then arrest the accused).”

On February 12, the woman was gangraped by two men at gunpoint, after the duo offered to drop her home. Police claimed one of the suspects was known to her. TOI reported that after initially refusing, the police lodged an FIR only after the survivor approached a local court.

On February 21, two persons, identified as 55-year-old Ameer Ahmad and 45-year-old Sattar Ahmad, were booked under IPC’s sections 376 (D) (gangrape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation). She also recorded her statement before a magistrate.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd