Cop vs Cop: Two policemen among three booked for cheating SI

Three persons, including two Punjab Police constables, were booked by the Mohali district police for allegedly duping a sub-inspector, also of Punjab Police, of Rs 10.63 lakh on the pretext of getting job in the police department for the SI’s son and nephew. The case was registered on April 7. All the accused are said to be on the run.

Two of the accused have been identified as Sukhbir Singh, posted in the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) and Sandeep Singh, posted in the counter-intelligence wing headquarters of Punjab Police at Sector 77 in Sohana, Mohali. The third accused has been identified as Maninder Singh, a resident of Kapiala village in Sangrur district.

The complainant, SI Mahinder Singh, who is deputed in the security wing at Phase 11 commando complex, stated in his complaint that he met Constable Sukhbir Singh, also posted at Phase 11, in 2016, and told him that his son was interested in joining the police. He also said that Sukhvir told him that Sandeep would be able to help Mahinder’s son join the police.

According to Mahinder, he, along with Sukhvir, met Sandeep to discuss the matter. Sandeep also told Mahinder that he knew a Sangrur-based man, Maninder Singh, who could also be helpful.

Mahinder claimed that he wanted his son, nephew and a friend of theirs to join the police and so he struck a deal for Rs 24 lakh with Sukhvir and Sandeep. Mahinder paid Rs 12.87 lakh to the accused. The complainant said the recruitment exam was held in 2016 but the names of his son, nephew and their friend were not on the list of shortlisted candidates.

Mahinder then asked Sukhvir to return his money but the latter expressed inability to do so. He added that due to his pressure, Sukhvir returned Rs 2.24 lakh in two instalments and promised to return the rest by February 22 this year but failed.

A case was registered after SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal ordered SP (Industrial Security) Akhil Chowdhary to conduct an inquiry. The SP has registered an FIR against the trio.

All three accused were booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC at Phase 11 PS.

