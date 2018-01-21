Cop suspended for ‘releasing’ security report of Maha CM’s visit

Latest News
"Constable Dilip Bhagat made the confidential security report viral by posting it on a social media group, following which he was suspended by SP M Rajkumar," local police sources said Sunday

A traffic police constable has been suspended for allegedly “disclosing” a “confidential security report” of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ visit to Wani in the district for an event on January 19. “Constable Dilip Bhagat made the confidential security report viral by posting it on a social media group, following which he was suspended by SP M Rajkumar,” local police sources said Sunday.

Fadnavis was scheduled to visit Wani for the inauguration of the 66th Vidarbha Sahitya Sammelan or literary meet held last Friday. According to sources, the constable’s action amounted to violating the service rules. SP Rajkumar cannot be contacted.

