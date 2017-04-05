Cop mountaineer gets state govt go-ahead: On a high, Punjab Police’s ASI sets his sights on Mount Everest

Diljinder Bacchal Diljinder Bacchal

FOR 43-YEAR-OLD Diljinder Bacchal, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in Punjab Police, life changed after three Punjab Police personnel, including an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), were killed in an avalanche in 2005 in Sikkim. Bacchal had never met the three men, but says he was so moved by their tragic end that he decided to carry on in their tradition to become a mountaineer.

Since then, he has scaled Stok Kangri (20,086 feet) in Ladakh, Friendship peak (17,354 feet) in Himachal Pradesh, Frey peak (19,064 feet) in Sikkim and Draupadi ka Danda (18,740 feet) in Uttarakhand.

On Tuesday, Bacchal got permission from the state government to scale the highest of them all. He will be the first Punjab policeman to attempt Mount Everest. Bacchal, who is posted in the Crime Branch of Punjab Police, will leave for Kathmandu on Wednesday. He will join an expedition from there.

Bacchal, who graduated from Government College, Derabassi, and joined Punjab Police as a constable in 1994, said the death of three police personnel opened a new chapter in his life.

“In 2005, ADGP P M Dass, Sub-Inspector Inder Kumar and Head Constable Nari Dhami were killed in an avalanche. The incident touched my heart. That’s when I decided I should become a mountaineer. I did my basic courses in mountaineering from Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Uttarakashi and then started expeditions,” Bacchal told Chandigarh Newsline.

Bacchal also likes to set records. He holds a Unique World Record in underwater cycling. He cycled 16.4 feet underwater in the seas off Goa, covering a distance of 50 metres in January 2016. This year, he outdid that by cycling 30 feet underwater, covered a distance of 110 metres in the Arabian Sea off Karnataka.

Apart from setting the world records, Bacchal also headed a team which was involved in the rescue work to save the lives of people who were trapped in Uttarakhand floods which rocked the state in July 2014.

