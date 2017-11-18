Cop, militant killed in J&K shootout

A police sub-inspector and a militant were killed while another militant was arrested in a shootout between police and militants at Zakoora on the outskirts of Srinagar on Friday evening. The Special Operation Group of J&K Police had established a checking point at Zakoora on Friday evening after receiving information about militant movement.

Officials said three militants travelling in a car were intercepted by the police. While one militant was arrested, two others managed to escape after opening fire. Two policemen were injured and sub-inspector Imran Tak succumbed to his injuries.

Police and Army personnel then launched an operation in the Zakoora area. On Friday evening, the body of Mugees Ahmad Mir of Parimpora, one of the militants, reached his home. According to police, Mir was injured in the shootout and died in the orchard. The militant he escaped with took his body to his home.

Police is questioning the arrested militant. Mir joined militancy nearly two years ago and was currently affiliated with Zakir Musa-led Ansar ul Gazwat ul Hind, police said.

