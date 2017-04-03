Cop killed, 11 security personnel injured in J&K grenade attack

Militants on Sunday attacked a joint party of Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary forces, killing a policeman and wounding 11, among them three of the CRPF. The attack took place although security was high in the Kashmir valley for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to open the Chenani-Nashri road tunnel.

“There was a grenade attack on a joint party of the J&K Police and the CRPF at Nowhatta,” the public relations officer of the CRPF, Rajesh Yadav, told The Indian Express. “One jawan of the J&K Police was martyred in the attack. Eleven — eight policemen and three CRPF personnel — were injured,” he said.

The joint party of the police and paramilitary forces was attacked when they were withdrawing from the old city in the evening. The militants lobbed a grenade at the forces near Nowhatta.

Huge contingents of the police and paramilitary forces were deployed in different parts of Srinagar because of Modi’s visit to Jammu and the shutdown call given by separatists.

Sunday’s attack is the second in Srinagar in as many days, hinting that militants have managed to sneak into the capital in recent days. On Saturday, militants fired at an army convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway at Bemina in Srinagar, wounding three soldiers. The militants escaped.

“There were some inputs that militants based in north Kashmir were trying to sneak into the city,” said a senior police officer. “We had increased checking on all the roads leading to Srinagar.”

