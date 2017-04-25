‘Coordination’ meeting: Check workers’ enthusiasm, emotion; RSS tells Yogi government

A source said the government apprised the RSS of its decisions taken so far for farmers and other points mentioned in its election manifesto. (Representational Image) A source said the government apprised the RSS of its decisions taken so far for farmers and other points mentioned in its election manifesto. (Representational Image)

Senior members of the RSS and BJP (organisation) met with the UP government on Monday for a “coordination” meeting.

The meeting came about in the backdrop of reports of violence by right-wing workers in Saharanpur and Agra. Some of the victims in these attacks have been police personnel.

According to sources, the functionaries discussed these incidents, gave feedback to the government on its performance and deliberated on party and government postings.

The four-hour-long meeting was held at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in the afternoon. RSS Sah-Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale and Krishnagopal along with kshetra pracharaks of UP eastern region Shiv Narayan and Paschim region Alok were present. From the BJP, its national general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal, national vice-president in-charge Om Mathur and state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal participated.

The government was represented by the CM and his deputies, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma.

“Such coordination meetings are a normal exercise after formation of the party’s government in any state. But the meeting became more important in the backdrop of recent incidents of Agra, Saharanpur and Bareilly,” said a RSS leader after the meeting. The organisation is learnt to have asked the government to keep a check on the “emotions and enthusiasm” of right-wing workers to maintain image.

A source said the government apprised the RSS of its decisions taken so far for farmers and other points mentioned in its election manifesto.

Appointment of political leaders in important party posts, corporations and boards, and a reshuffle in BJP state organisation were also discussed. This was necessitated by the fact that many senior party leaders were inducted into the government, leaving a vacuum to be filled.

Earlier in the day, sources said, local RSS leaders gave feedback to top functionaries at a meeting at Bharti Bhawan about the attacks at Saharanpur (where an SSP’s office was vandalised allegedly by a BJP MLA) and Agra (Bajrang Dal workers allegedly targetted police). The outfit reportedly has taken serious cognisance that would affect the image of the BJP government. They also discussed the performance of the month-old government.

After the coordination meeting, Ram Lal and Sunil Bansal met party leaders at BJP state headquarters. A source said the leaders suggested that party workers may have “targetted” police as the government was yet to transfer officers appointed by the previous regime.

