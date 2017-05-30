Rajnath Singh urges youths not to fall prey to terror designs

The Home Minister cautioned the youth against falling prey to terror designs of global fundamentalist forces at Convocation of Kurukshetra University. The Home Minister cautioned the youth against falling prey to terror designs of global fundamentalist forces at Convocation of Kurukshetra University.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Monday exhorted the youth not to fall prey to terror designs and imbibe and abide by values which would help them win in any situation. He said this while addressing the students at the 30th Convocation of Kurukshetra University. The Home Minister also cautioned the youth against falling prey to terror designs of global fundamentalist forces.

Differentiating between the youths working in IT giant Infosys and terror outfit al-Qaeda, Rajnath quoted Thomas L Friedman, who has, in his book ‘The World is Flat’, compared Infosys with al-Qaeda. “Friedman says that Infosys has a global network, and so does al-Qaeda. The youth are in Infosys as well as al-Qaeda. The difference lies only in their thinking. One believes in creative thinking while the other believes in destructive thinking,” he said. Rajnath also said that there was no need to depend on US observatories for predicting solar and lunar eclipse as the information can be provided by a priest in any Indian village.

“Around two or two-and-a half years ago media wrote how advanced the technology in US. I said come and see in India. There is no need to go to a scientist. In our villages, any priest can open the Panchnag and tell about solar and lunar eclipses 100 years before and after.” Around 2,000 students were conferred with the Masters, M.Phil and Ph.D degrees at the Convocation. Rajnath Singh was conferred with Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) in science, while Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was conferred with and Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa) in social science.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App