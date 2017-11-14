Conviction rate in Maharashtra 56.87 per cent in 2015-2016

Maharashtra’s conviction rate in 2015-2016 was 56.87 per cent, according to statistics released by the Home ministry. The data shows the state has made a jump in improving its conviction rate between 2013 and 2016.

According to the report, the average conviction rate in the state between 2003 and 2013 was as low as 13.6 per cent. In 2014-15, it was 51.49 per cent and in 2015-16, the conviction rate went up to 56.87 per cent.

The data analysis by the department indicated that high conviction rate was an outcome of reforms undertaken by the home ministry, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in the past three years. Apart from online services across police stations in Maharashtra, the government has provided forensic units. In Mumbai, 1,510 places have been equipped with 4,717 CCTVs and the total expenditure incurred was Rs 949 crore.

