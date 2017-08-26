Convicted of rape, self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim now prisoner number 1997 in Sunaria jail

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been convicted of rape by a special CBI court in Panchkula today. Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been convicted of rape by a special CBI court in Panchkula today.

Maverick self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been lodged in Sunaria jail’s ‘approval cell’ in Rohtak after being convicted in a 2002 rape case, officials said on Saturday. According to prison officials, the lone approval cell of the jail has a capacity of 12 prisoners, but the Dera head has been kept in “solitary confinement”.

The Dera sect head, who is now prisoner number 1997, spent his first night by roaming inside the cell till midnight, they said. On his arrival from Panchkula on Friday, Gurmeet complained of uneasiness, but a medical examination by doctors found him fit. “Till midnight he spent his time roaming in the cell,” jail officials said.

A bowl of dal, two chapatis and mixed pickle were served to him in dinner, they said.

ALSO READ: Ram Rahim Singh convicted: Haryana govt suspends Panchkula DCP, law officer sacked for accompanying Dera head

Meanwhile, Haryana DGP (Jails) K P Singh had earlier in the day said no special treatment was being extended to the Dera head. Four officials are on duty near the Dera head’s barrack to monitor his activities, he said. “No special treatment is being given to him. He is being treated like any other ordinary prisoner. An ordinary prisoner sleeps on the floor and he too is doing the same,” the DGP said.

The official though admitted that keeping a high profile prisoner secure inside the jail was a challenge, but added that all adequate measures were being taken to avoid trouble. “We have made all arrangements inside the prison to keep the Dera chief secure. He has no contact with other inmates,” he said.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape by a court in Punchkula, triggering widespread violence and arson in Haryana and adjoining ares. A total of 36 people have been killed and over 250 injured.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App