Conventional electricity generation rises 7.2 pc in May

Electricity production from conventional energy sources increased by 7.2 per cent in May from the same month last year. Latest data from the Central Electricity Authority show that 107 billion units (BU) of electricity was produced from conventional sources in May this year. Electricity generation in Sikkim went up by 126 per cent to 820 million units.

Electricity from thermal power plants increased by 4.7 per cent to 90.5 BU, remaining the main source of electricity, catering to about 87 per cent of the country’s total electricity requirement of 105.5 BU. The total electricity requirement in May increased by 6.1% year-on-year. Peak demand in May was 157.9 GW, an annual rise of 4.6 per cent. There were 7.45 hours of power cuts on an average in May, 61 per cent lower than May, 2016. For 1,82,448 MW of coal-based power plants, government-owned coal miners Coal India Limited and Singareni Collieries Company allocated 43.7 million tonnes of the fuel in May.

Out of this, the plants received 36.9 million tonnes in May. As much as 4.2 million tonnes were procured through e-auction and 5.3 million tonnes of coal were imported in May for power generation. The average plant load factor (PLF) at the thermal power plants was 64.4 per cent in May, higher than the 62.2 per cent in the same month last year. The average PLF for private power plants was at 56.4 per cent in the month. As many as 1,200 MW of coal-based power generating units were commissioned in the month, while one 144 MW unit was retired.

