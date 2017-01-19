Controversial RJD leader Shahabuddin’s sharpshooter Mohammad Kaif gets bail

Mohammad Kaif, alleged sharpshooter of controversial RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin. (You tube) Mohammad Kaif, alleged sharpshooter of controversial RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin. (You tube)

A special CBI court in Muzaffarpur on Thursday granted bail to Mohammad Kaif, alleged sharpshooter of controversial RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin, serving jail in the case of journalist Rajdeo Ranjan’s murder.

CBI court judge Anupam Kumari granted bail to Kaif while hearing his bail application. The petitioner had prayed that since no charge sheet has been filed within mandatory 90 days by the probe agency as per provisions of section 167 (2) of CRPC which was accepted and bail granted to him.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Kaif alias Bunty had given himself up before court of Siwan Chief Judicial Magistrate Arvind Kumar Singh on September 21 last year and was sent to jail. He was a suspect along with Mohammad Javed in the murder case of scribe of vernacular newspaper Rajdeo Ranjan in May last year.

Kaif had hit the headlines after he was seen in a photograph with Shahabuddin following the latter’s release from Bhagalpur jail on September 10, 2016. Kaif’s photograph with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s son and state Health minister Tej Pratap Yadav in September last year had also triggered a controversy.