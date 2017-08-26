Controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi sent to ED custody till August 31

The meat exporter also faces probes by the Income Tax department and the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) for alleged tax evasion, money laundering and corruption including others. The meat exporter also faces probes by the Income Tax department and the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) for alleged tax evasion, money laundering and corruption including others.

After being arrested in connection with a money laundering probe on Friday, a Delhi court on Saturday sent the controversial meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi to Enforcement Directorate( ED) custody till August 31 on Saturday. The order was given by Special Judge Arun Bharadwaj after the investigating agency sought the meat exporter’s custody to interrogate him in an alleged money laundering case.

The meat exporter also faces probes by the Income Tax department and the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) for alleged tax evasion, money laundering and corruption including others. The I-T Department is probing Qureshi under the new Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015 as probe led the I-T dept to few foreign assets owned or held by the meat exporter and his family in an alleged illegal manner as they were not declared or reported to Indian tax authorities.

Qureshi has been questioned multiple times in the past by the ED which is probing him after it had registered two FIRs under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act). In the latest FIR against Moin Qureshi this year, former CBI director A P Singh’s name also finds mention. The earlier PMLA case against Qureshi was booked by the ED in 2015, based on an Income Tax prosecution complaint. The meat exporter is facing investigation by the I-T Department and the CBI for alleged tax evasion, money laundering and corruption among other charges.

(With Inputs from PTI)

