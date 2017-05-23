Latest News
  • Controversial Godman Chandraswami, allegedly involved in Rajiv Gandhi assassination, dies at 66

The Enforcement Directorate was still investigating the case against Chandraswami for his alleged involvement as a financier in Rajiv Gandhi's assassination.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 23, 2017 7:53 pm
Controversial godman Chandraswami died on Tuesday after suffering a stroke. Doctors at the Apollo Hospital  said the 66-year-old’s condition deteriorated despite their best efforts.  “Spiritual leader Jagadacharya Chandraswami ji, 66 years old, had been ailing for some time. He recently suffered a stroke and later developed multi-organ failure. He succumbed to the illness today at 2.56 pm,” a statement released by the hospital said.

Chandraswami shot to fame for his purported skills in astrology. His association with former prime minister P V Narsimha Rao shot him into the limelight. He was widely known as Rao’s spiritual adviser. Soon after Rao was made prime minister, Chandraswami built the Vishwa Dharmayatan Sanathan ashram in Delhi. The land was reportedly allotted to Chandraswami by former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Chandraswami reportedly advised many top global personalities of the political, royal and crime world. The disciples  of Sultan of Brunei, Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa of Bahrain, actress Elizabeth Taylor, British PM Margaret Thatcher, arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi, crime Lord Dawood Ibrahim and ‘Tiny’ Rowland.

The godman had been at the centre of a number of legal controversies, including financial irregularities. He was arrested in 1996 for allegedly defrauding a businessman in London. He has faced multiple charges of Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A raid by the income tax department on one of his ashrams reportedly recovered original payment drafts to Khashoggi amounting to $11 million. The Jain Commission, in its comprehensive report, alleged that Chandraswami was involved in the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The Enforcement Directorate was still investigating the case against Chandraswami for his alleged involvement in Gandhi’s killing as a financier.In 2009, his travel ban was lifted by the Supreme Court and he was allowed to travel abroad.  In June 2011, the ED had imposed a fine of Rs 9 crore on Chandraswami  for FERA violations.

 

  1. S
    Stan
    May 23, 2017 at 7:58 pm
    Still investigating and the accused is dead.This is iNDIAN legal system.We do not know when Jaitleys defamation case will end.
    Reply
    1. G
      Gopal Verma
      May 23, 2017 at 7:54 pm
      He was Ramdev of Congress Party.
      Reply
      1. T
        TIHAEwale
        May 23, 2017 at 7:36 pm
        belated but still ok
        Reply
        1. P
          paresh
          May 23, 2017 at 7:31 pm
          Wow such a blatent misuse of wikipedia, the writer has just copied wikipedia verbatim
          Reply
          1. V
            Vaibhav
            May 23, 2017 at 8:05 pm
            Why is no one talking about this, some ed reporter was too freaking lazy. Man ashamed to have so many s all over media industry.
            Reply
          2. R
            Ramesh
            May 23, 2017 at 7:24 pm
            Can such scoundrel be called a 'Godman' ?
            Reply
            1. L
              lakshmi das
              May 23, 2017 at 7:22 pm
              jaya ho swamijiiiii--holy man? we needed them in olden times. not any more catch them rascals in yellow robes travel in trains without buying tkts. rape pillage in the name of god hindu and other religions. most of these swamis are murderers on the run. they flee from north to south and south to north to run from law. and we treat them as pious holy now we can replace them with cow our mother-great fee
              Reply
              1. T
                Truth
                May 23, 2017 at 7:32 pm
                Well said - "They flee from north to south and south to north to run from law" and while on the run, their wigs come off and so does other body parts ! 😂 😂
                Reply
